Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $263,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 50.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W traded up $6.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,547. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.80.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

