Garrison Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,140 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.24. 2,222,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,302. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.