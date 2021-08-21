Garrison Point Advisors LLC Purchases 778 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,890. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.