Garrison Point Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. 726,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,436. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

