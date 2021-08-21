Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $256.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $3,147,901. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $302.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $312.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

