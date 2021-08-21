GateToken (GT) Price Tops $4.53

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $344.67 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $4.53 or 0.00009267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.00822667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00103860 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,159,809 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

