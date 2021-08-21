Genaro Network (GNX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.51 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $2.51 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.89 or 0.00831494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.