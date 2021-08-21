GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Hits $86,876.98

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $86,876.98 and $885.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,826,953 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.