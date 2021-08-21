Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.10. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 75,378 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 498.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 382,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 977,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $10,193,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gerdau by 21.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 155,656 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

