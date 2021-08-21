Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$24.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEI shares. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

GEI traded up C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,630. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.41%.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

