GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,625 at Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,543 ($20.16).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,515.40 ($19.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,435.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

