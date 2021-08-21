Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

GLNCY stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

