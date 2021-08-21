Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.63. 4,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 568,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $685.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

