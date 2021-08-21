Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.84. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.