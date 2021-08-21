GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in July

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.7 days.

Shares of GMO Internet stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84. GMO Internet has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

