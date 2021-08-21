GoByte (GBX) Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $337,601.15 and approximately $1,485.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

