Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

GLNG stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,621,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 104.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

