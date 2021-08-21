Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,642 BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYD. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 468,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 131,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

MYD opened at $15.24 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

