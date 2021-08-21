Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $177,000 in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.58 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

