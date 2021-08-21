Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 161,764 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 902,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

