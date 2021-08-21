Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 25,532 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ServiceSource International by 89.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in ServiceSource International by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceSource International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ServiceSource International by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 176,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceSource International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.98. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 44,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $58,941.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 154,941 shares of company stock valued at $199,417 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

