Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Liberty Media Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMACA. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $32,352,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,393,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,121,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,022,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMACA opened at $10.12 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.