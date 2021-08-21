Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,122 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 473,400 shares during the period. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIST opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 3.44. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.99.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

