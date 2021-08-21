GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

GDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.19. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 57,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,377.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,512,688 shares of company stock valued at $53,634,893. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

