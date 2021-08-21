Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,748.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

