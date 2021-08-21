Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,388.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and last traded at GBX 1,316 ($17.19), with a volume of 229942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,322 ($17.27).

GFTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,233.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.76.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

