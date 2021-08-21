Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$94.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$94.33.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$89.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.59. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$71.66 and a 1-year high of C$89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

