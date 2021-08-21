Guess? (NYSE:GES) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.63. 15,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 770,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 24.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Guess? by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Guess? by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Guess? by 391.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 121,659 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Guess? by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

