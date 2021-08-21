Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 55,580 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $56,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. First Command Bank increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 91,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $1,255,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,273,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

