Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 6,420 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $59.41. 11,538,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

