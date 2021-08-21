Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 203,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $188.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

