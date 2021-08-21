Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 438,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,676. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.54%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

