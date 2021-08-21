Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Nasdaq by 29.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,546 shares of company stock worth $1,992,482. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.67. 533,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.40. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $192.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

