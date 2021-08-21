Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 1,820 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 607,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,265. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

