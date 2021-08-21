Gulden (NLG) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $16,553.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00363026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,976,287 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

