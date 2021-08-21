GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Update

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GWG by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GWG by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of GWG by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

GWGH stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87. GWG has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $234.64 million, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of -0.28.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

