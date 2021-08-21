GWM Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 205.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Esports Entertainment Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMBL. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

