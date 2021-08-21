GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,909,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.61. 3,263,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $411.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

