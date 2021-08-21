GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $680.26. 14,841,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $667.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

