Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.20. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $65.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

