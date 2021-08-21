Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7622 per share. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.93%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.