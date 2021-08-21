Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,430,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.11.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,372 shares of company stock valued at $28,806,824 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR opened at $476.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $477.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

