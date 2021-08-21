Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR opened at $5,160.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,823.31 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,022.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.