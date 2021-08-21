Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

