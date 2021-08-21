Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,487 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,031,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.