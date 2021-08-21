Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 499 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,804 shares of company stock worth $26,034,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

