Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 849 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $23.63 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

