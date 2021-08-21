Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 266,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,382. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.