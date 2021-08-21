HC Wainwright Lowers AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Price Target to $5.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.85. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

