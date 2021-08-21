HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Decreased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $249.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.